NEWBERRY — We are excited to congratulate our Teacher of the Month, Ms. Kayleigh Riser! Ms. Riser is our music teacher. Her peers shared that she works hard to ensure her music class is engaging and is always willing to help out her peers. We are Gator Proud!

We want to continue our celebration with our Support Staff of the Month, Ms. Anita Fulmer! Ms. Fulmer is the school receptionist. Her peers share that she is always willing to help out and her smile and friendly voice welcomes everyone. We are Gator Proud!

Thank you to ServPro of Laurens and Newberry Counties for supporting our Teacher and Support Staff of the Month.