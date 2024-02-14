NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry Police Department received a call at 11:19 a.m. on Friday, February 9, of a bomb threat at Newberry Elementary School.

Officers from the Newberry Police Department as well as Newberry County Sherrif’s Office responded to the school, put the school in lock-down mode and thoroughly searched interior and exterior of the property. It was determined that the phone number where the threat originated was also utilized in several threatening calls across the United States.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) as well as the Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) were looking into determining the domain of the number.

All students and staff at Newberry Elementary School are safe and back into normal operations, Goodman said.