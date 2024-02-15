LANDRUM, S.C. — Mid-Carolina varsity boys’ basketball team saw their season come to a bitter end after losing to Landrum on the road in the first round of the state playoffs. The Rebels(9-14, 4-4 region 2-AA) fell 86-49 to the Cardinals(22-6, 9-1 region 1-AA) on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The Rebels were toe-to-toe with the Cardinals, who entered the game winning 13 of their last 15 games. The score was tied 15-15 at the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals held a narrow lead, 35-34, at halftime.

Mid-Carolina offense struggled in the second half and the Cardinals’ defense wore them down. The Rebels found themselves on the wrong end of a 25-15 run in the third quarter and trailed by 16 points heading into the final period.

Landrum’s defense held the visitors to just 15 points in the second half and only five points in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, the Rebels season will come to a disappointing, but they will have a lot to look forward to next season. They will return their starting backcourt of Ty Floyd and Kaden Myers. On the flip side of things, head coach Kevin Winch will be tasked with finding replacements for senior big men Jacob Clark and Connor Cromer as well as sharpshooter Zac Mccormack.

Congratulations to Mid-Carolina on making the playoffs and good luck in the 2024-25 season.

