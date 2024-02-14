NEWBERRY — Mike Bedenbaugh, a native of Prosperity, South Carolina, has announced his candidacy for the House of Representatives for the Third District of S.C.

Bedenbaugh has served his country and Newberry for over 30 years. Since retiring, he says he has sought ways to continue to better the place we all call home.

“Besides being in the Navy, when I came back in the ’80s, I got involved in setting up the first Planning Commission here in Newberry County,” he said. “I was able to serve as head of the Board of Zoning Appeals and I was a write-in independent candidate for running in Prosperity’s Town Council, which I won.”

Believing it to be the best route for his voice and platform, he said he running independently. This means that he has no party ties nor is he affiliated with either of the two parties that dominate the American political system. Rather than run off party, Bedenbaugh said he has published his “95 Theses” that lists the beliefs he is running on.

“I just saw the best route for my access to have a free voice without having a party tell me what lines I can stay inside of,” Bedenbaugh explained.

Bedenbaugh said his 95 Theses covers domestic and foreign affairs, economics, limiting corporate power in politics, listing the responsibility of those in power and pledging to self-impose term limits.