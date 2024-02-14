Chinese New Year sparks interest every year. Unlike New Year on the Gregorian calendar, which always falls on January 1, Chinese New Year does not begin on the same date each year. It’s important to note that this is only when Chinese New Year begins, which is another thing that distinguishes the celebration from New Year’s celebrations in the west, which tend to be limited to December 31 and January 1.

In 2024, Chinese New Year began on February 10.

What is the significance of Chinese New Year?

Chinese New Year is also known as the Spring Festival, and that offers some insight into its significance. According to Chinesenewyear.net, while wintry conditions are still present during the Spring Festival, the period when the celebration takes place marks the end of the coldest days. This also is why the Chinese New Year is symbolic of new beginnings.

Why is the date different each year?

Topchinatravel.com notes that Chinese New Year follows the lunar calendar, which is why the date of the celebration differs from year to year. The lunar calendar is based on the monthly cycles of the phases of the moon. China officially operates under the Gregorian calendar, but significant celebrations are still conducted in accordance with the lunar calendar.

Do people work during Chinese New Year?

Chinese New Year is a public holiday in China, and that means people generally get seven days off for celebrating. In 2024, that seven-day period began on February 10 and end on February 17. Celebrations also can extend beyond seven days, and some celebrants will avoid working if they are able and choose to do so. The shutdowns lead to significant travel, and Statista reports that around 226 million people traveled in China by air, railway, road, and waterway during Chinese New Year 2023.

What is the significance of animals in relation to Chinese New Year?

Jade Emperor is an important deity in traditional Chinese religion, and the reason behind animals’ connection to Chinese New Year relates to a race organized by Jade Emperor. All animals in the world were invited to partake in the race and help establish the Chinese Zodiac. But only 12 animals showed up on the day of the race, and how they finished would determine the years on the calendar named after them. Each animal in the Chinese Zodiac has its own unique characteristics, and some believe people take on the traits of the animal associated with the year they were born. So those born in 2024 may have the attributes associated with the Dragon, which is believed to bring good fortune.

Chinese New Year is a unique cultural tradition with a lengthy and interesting history.