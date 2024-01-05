NEWBERRY — Gift bags have been donated to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Newberry Police Department in honor of a deputy who died from cancer. Janna’s Blessing Bags are filled with essential items that can be given to the homeless, displaced citizens, or those that find themselves in an emergency. In addition to the gifts, the bag contains information on how to get further assistance from social providers if needed.

Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore was a more than a five-year veteran of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. She died in April after a brave battle with cancer.

The NCSO remembers Janna saying she was energetic and athletic with an infectious smile. Janna was always willing to help others in need.

Royal Neighbors Life Insurance Company, Trinity United Methodist Church, and others donated gift bags to be distributed to the homeless and needy. The departments will name the effort Janna’s Blessing Bags in honor of Longshore. They say it’s a tribute to her giving nature. They will be passed out while officers are on patrol.

“It is truly a blessing to receive these bags and the fact that they are named for Janna makes them even more special. Law Enforcement Officers are often the first ones to find people in need and this will help in offering them immediate assistance,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.