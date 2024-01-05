NEWBERRY — Newberry College is pleased to announce the addition of its third graduate program: a Master of Arts in criminal justice. The announcement comes after the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges greenlighted the program with full accreditation.

The versatile, 100% online program can be completed in as few as 12 months. Classes are set to begin Jan. 8, 2024. Classes are asynchronous, meaning coursework can be completed anytime, anywhere.

“The trend we are seeing across agencies and in the courts is that, to receive promotions, individuals need to further their education. Agencies in various parts of the country are looking for graduate degrees,” said Cynthia L. Haynes Eshleman, associate professor of criminal justice and the program’s coordinator.

“We developed this program with an amazing team of criminal justice professionals from South Carolina and around the country, with backgrounds in the military, law, mental health, policing, probation and parole, corrections, and juvenile justice,” she said. “This program provides leadership and criminal justice courses that equip today’s professionals with the necessary skills to meet the demands of today and the future.”

Criminal justice is a vast field, including policing, corrections, security, judicial administration, and social services. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers serve nearly 18,000 agencies from the local to the federal levels. As the field continues to grow and evolve, Newberry’s master’s degree is designed to prepare criminal justice practitioners with knowledge of modern demands and dynamic changes.

The 30-hour program includes coursework in professional ethics, jurisprudence, criminology, juvenile law and justice, mental health and addictions, and diverse populations & criminal justice. The program also includes leadership coursework in contemporary organizational development, change management, and research methodology.

“Our master’s in criminal justice is on the cutting edge of an ever-changing, vital, growing industry,” said Dr. David Harpool, vice president for online and graduate programs. “The online modality and our commitment to affordability mean that degree advancement is more accessible than ever, all with the dedication and expertise of experienced faculty with decades in their fields.”

The program joins the college’s undergraduate major in criminal justice, which has been one of Newberry’s most popular programs since its launch in 2016. The college also offers a variety of concentrations complementary to criminal justice, including forensic chemistry and forensic psychology. Criminal justice has been offered as a minor since 1997.

The program also joins two other master’s degrees at Newberry — the Master of Science in organizational development & leadership and the Master of Science in sport management & leadership.

Students are invited to enroll in the Master of Arts in criminal justice program six times a year, with new classes beginning every eight weeks. For more information, please contact Bill Kuehl, director of online & graduate studies enrollment, at Bill.Kuehl@newberry.edu or 803-321-5276, or visit newberry.edu/MACJ.