NEWBERRY — In a remarkable display of community support, the Newberry Opera House Performing Arts Center has recently received a substantial contribution from the Newberry Lions Club. This gesture, stemming from the sale of Lions Club property, marks a significant commitment by the club to the enrichment of Newberry’s community life.

Dogget Whitaker, a dedicated chapter member, former National and State President and now the teasing Tail Twister of the Lions Club, spoke about the decision behind this generous act.

“When we procured the funds, we just wanted to help everyone; we wish we had more to spread around,” says Whitaker. His sentiment reflects the Lions Club’s long-standing tradition of community service and support.

The Newberry Lions Club, celebrated for its 90 plus years of service and commitment to causes like vision and hearing aid, has been a pillar of the Newberry community. Whitaker, Newberry Lions Club’s longest-serving member, echoes this spirit of giving and community involvement. He fondly recalls the club’s “Candy Day”, a reflection of their deep-rooted connection with the people of Newberry.

This generous offering to Newberry Opera House reflects the Lions Club’s dedication to fostering a thriving community through impactful initiatives. A committee within the organization carefully selected recipients for the funds, with the Opera House among others on the short list for its significant role in Newberry’s cultural and societal fabric. This contribution is a significant investment in the arts and the future of Newberry.

Integral to the allure of Newberry, the Opera House serves as a magnet for visitors far and wide. The vibrant array of performances and educational initiatives not only enriches our own community life but also draws in a diverse audience, from arts enthusiasts to curious tourists. This influx of visitors naturally benefits local businesses, from cafes and shops to hotels, creating a ripple effect that revitalizes the heart of our town. NOH, through its broad appeal and inclusive nature, plays a crucial role in positioning Newberry as a destination of choice for those seeking a unique blend of historical charm and contemporary artistic expression. The generous contribution from the Newberry Lions Club will further bolster this program, seeing that the Opera House continues to be a beacon that shines on the entire community.

Whitaker further emphasized the value of community engagement, stating, “The positive ripple effects of supporting your local civic clubs are truly immeasurable. When we come together, contribute our time, resources, and passion, we create a stronger community. I’ve witnessed firsthand how the Lions Club has made a difference in Newberry. I encourage everyone to get involved or support these organizations in any way. It’s not just about the contributions we make; it’s about the legacy we build for future generations.”

The Newberry Opera House is immensely grateful for this support— a catalyst for furthering its mission to provide exceptional cultural experiences. This donation will aid in continuing the Opera House’s legacy of bringing arts and entertainment to the heart of Newberry.

For more information about the Newberry Lions Club and its contributions to the community, or how to get involved, please contact Gene Crocker at twocrockers@gmail.com or 803-381-1952.