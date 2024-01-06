NEWBERRY —Before we close out the year, we have to give a big shout-out to two leaders in our organization! Sarah Sprott and Sami Snyder were given Distinguished Service awards during our annual holiday party, in recognition of their years of dedicated service and support of the Newberry County Young Professionals. Both are founding members of the organization, having served as members of the board since the organization’s founding in 2015.

They were writers of our organization’s constitution, sitting around dining tables for many nights after work to ensure that the vision of the organization would come to life! They introduced our organization to the community and found supporters in the @newberrycountychamer, @Newberry_college, and countless businesses and partner non-profits who have ensured our vision continues. They ferried our relatively new organization through the trials of the pandemic and saw that we remained a part of the lives of young people in Newberry seeking more than just networking, but friendship and comradery. This fall they rotate of off our board for well deserved time off from planning duties, and time on just enjoying the perks of membership!

Sarah and Sami, we could not have kept the idea of Newberry County Young Professionals going without you! We appreciate you and all you’ve done for your NYP community and the Newberry Community at large!