NEWBERRY — Newberry Opera House is delighted to announce the unveiling of the Dr. Wiseman Bell Project and the inaugural ringing of the Newberry Opera House bell on Tuesday, December 13, 2023. The magnificent bell, having been renovated in the Opera House clock tower, is dedicated to the esteemed Dr. Jim Wiseman on his 90th birthday. This occasion was made possible after the Opera House raised over $18,000 as part of the organization’s capital campaign. As a tribute to Dr. Wiseman’s unwavering commitment to the performing arts and his vision of the Opera House as a driving economic force in downtown Newberry, the Bell Project seeks to immortalize his legacy.

Dr. Jim Wiseman played a pivotal role in bringing the Newberry Opera House back to life 25 years ago. Locals know Dr. Wiseman from everywhere— the Newberry College Board of Trustees, the USC Medical School Board of Visitors, the Board of the Newberry Federal Savings Bank, the USC Board of Visitor, and even from the Medical University of SC Board of Trustees, where he was a vice-chairman. As we honor Dr. Wiseman’s remarkable contributions to the Opera House and our community, it is fitting to reflect on the significance of the tower bell.

“The dedication of the bell to Dr. Jim Wiseman is a moment of profound significance for the Newberry Opera House and our community,” said Anne Pinckney Smith, Executive Director. “Dr. Wiseman’s leadership and dedication have been paramount to our success. We are deeply honored to commemorate Dr. Wiseman’s 90th birthday with this lasting symbol of his impact.”

This bell rings with the sound of progress and renewal that Dr. Wiseman championed, and it also echoes a rich history tied to the heart of Newberry. In the 1800’s, this particular bell –created by the McShane Bell Foundry in Baltimore Maryland– was called “Big Ben” and served as Newberry’s early fire alarm system. During the initial renovation process of the Newberry Opera House in the 1990’s, the bell tower was renovated in honor of Thomas Harrington Pope Jr.

It can now be heard chiming every hour, on the hour between 8am and 6pm. It not only stands as a tribute to Dr. Wiseman but as a timeless symbol of renewal, community spirit, and the enduring legacy of the performing arts in downtown Newberry.