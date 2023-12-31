There was a discussion recently about the appropriateness of wearing jeans at a school when a special guest speaker had been invited to address the students. It was casual day and, while no one objected to wearing jeans, some felt the staff should “dress up” when company is coming.

Business casual was born in Silicon Valley in the ‘80s. Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, rejected the corporate suit and tie and wore a black turtleneck with classic jeans. Jobs wanted a signature uniform so that he could devote his time to solving problems, not picking out a tie.

Soon, companies began adopting casual Fridays. Employees were allowed to dump the suit and tie. The company I worked for would let us wear jeans on one Friday each month (as long as they had no holes in the knees) and we paid $5.00 for the privilege. The money was donated to charity. Eventually, they dropped the fee and we were allowed to wear jeans on casual Fridays.

A very important high-level meeting had been scheduled for a Friday. Should the meeting be rescheduled or should the employees be told that Friday would be a “dress-up” day? The CEO solved the problem by calling the meeting participants and telling them it was casual Friday — and he would be wearing jeans.

Our male colonial ancestors dressed formally in a knee-length coat with fitted shoulders over a ruffled shirt. A cravat (a type of scarf) was tied around the neck. Short breeches ended at the knee, the rest of the leg was covered with white stockings. Since elastic had not been invented yet, the stockings were held up with garters. And, of course, the white wig was mandatory. Most pictures show Washington in a white wig, but Washington — a red head — usually powdered his hair white. Our Founding Fathers obviously dressed for success, not comfort.

The cravat was first worn by Croation mercenaries in the 1630s when they knotted a red cloth around their necks to hold the top part of their jackets together. This became a fashionable trend in Europe, but it became the rage in France. The Croations may have invented the “tie,” but the French turned it into a fashion icon. The necktie became a status symbol that projected wealth and power. Ties were found in most universities, schools, and clubs. Harry Potter wore a gold and burgundy striped tie with the Gryffindor crest. Ties were now a symbol of privilege and exclusivity.

By the 1960s, hippies hit the scene wearing tie-dyed tee shirts with flowers in their hair. They didn’t trust anyone over 30 and shunned anything materialistic or commercial. Hippies mocked corporate attire by wearing chains around their necks instead of ties. The necktie and corporate culture were out. Then, they turned 30 — and the necktie was back.

The necktie serves no practical purpose, it is simply a decorative fashion accessory that projects confidence, competence, and style. The bow tie, however, adds a touch of sophistication and creates an air of mystery.

People remember the guy in the bow tie. Bow tie wearers have been associated with nerds, comics, scientists, lawyers, weathermen, and journalists. It takes a lot of character to rock this retro-piece of neckwear. Bow tie wearers are a magnet for curious glances and are great conversation starters. The man who wears a bow tie is both eccentric and obstinate, but are also extremely intelligent.

Winston Churchill wore a polka dot bow tie but James Bond made bow ties sexy.

Lynda thinks a man who wear bow ties with jeans are cool. She can be reached at lyndaabegg@charter.net. Opions reflected in this column are those of the writer only and not necessarily shared by the newspaper.