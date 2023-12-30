NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry’s Public Works department recently honored a long-time employee on his final day of work prior to retirement. Leo Cannon began working for the city on July 31, 1995 and was a maintenance worker for the Public Works department.

After the many different roles Cannon has held within the city’s public works department, Director Kip Gunter said they had several presentations they’d like to make for Cannon. First, was a helmet from the Newberry Fire Department.

“Leo has been an honorary member of the Newberry Fire Department for a long time,” said Chief Gene Shealy. “I believe he was named an honorary member under former Chief Joe Palmer. “He’s a great guy for the community and a great guy for the City of Newberry. We’d like to present you with this fire helmet for everything you’ve done for us.”

For his hard work and years of service, the public works department also presented Cannon with a golden shovel signed by his coworkers.

“While I’ve only been here a couple of years, every day I come to work and Leo’s smile brightens up the place,” Gunter said. “You always carry your load,” he said to Cannon. “And for that, I am truly grateful.”

City HR Director Jana Boice also described Cannon as always having a smile on his face.

“Leo works hard every day and always gives 100% to any task he is given,” she said.

A former supervisor of Cannon’s, Arnold Hiller spoke on his behalf saying he remembered when Cannon first began with the city.

“I could tell he was a hard worker,” Hiller said. “He’s a dedicated man, always came to work. I’m very proud of him.”

As a final thank you, the public works department named their break room in honor of Cannon. Signage that reads the “Leo Cannon Break Room” along with a photo of Cannon now hangs just above the department’s break area.

“Even though you are retiring, you’ll be with us every day,” Gunter said to Cannon.