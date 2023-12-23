The City received the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 30th year in a row! Finance Director Shannon Smith was recognized by council for this achievement on behalf of her department.

Jana Boice, HR Director was recognized for her completion of the Risk Management Institute training that is sponsored by the SC Municipal Insurance Trust and the SC Municipal Insurance Risk Financing.

NEWBERRY – Members of City Council along with Mayor Foster Senn were sworn in at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. Judge Frank Patridge administered the oath of office to Senn, and Councilpersons Lemont Glasgow, Carlton Kinard and Jackie Holmes.

Following the oaths, Senn shared many good news updates from Newberry including the success of Main Street Lights, the holiday duck find hosted by the Newberry Police Department, the recent Arbor Day tree planting, the Newberry Christmas parade, the almost-completed Cook Out restaurant, and additions to the shopping center including an 8,000 square foot addition to the Beall’s store.

Senn also mentioned many new developments and homes coming to Newberry and the hope that this would continue the city’s goal of bringing a new grocery store to the area.

As an update to council, Interim City Manager Ed Driggers announced that Jeff Wicker had been appointed as city clerk on an interim basis until a new clerk was hired. Driggers said the city was advertising the position and would move the process as quickly as they could, but that the process was being handled very intentionally to find a new member for city staff.

Recognitions

HR Director Jana Boice was recognized by council for the city’s recent selection as the South Carolina Municipal Insurance and Risk Management Award winner for 2023. Senn congratulated Boice for the recent training she had completed and congratulated her for winning the statewide award.

Council then recognized the city’s finance department for their 30th consecutive year of receiving the “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.” Presented annually by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States to those governments that have achieved the highest standards of perfection in their accounting procedures.

Marcy Loucks of McKinley, Cooper and Associates presented council on Tuesday with an overview of the FY2022-2023 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. Loucks said the city’s financial statements were fairly stated as of June 30, 2023 and continued to reflect GASB Accounting Standards. She said the firm would be issuing a clean, unmodified opinion, which is the best opinion the city can receive.

Loucks summarized the various funds for council saying that the city had a positive net position of $82 million. The city has 12.5 percent of their net position that is unrestricted for use, Loucks said and that no new debt was taken on by the city in the most recent fiscal year.

The audit Loucks presented shows a 10-year lookback period in net position, showing the city continues to improve their net position for the past 10 years.

“It continues to go up every year,” she said. “This shows the overall financial position of the city is good and the budgeting process is working effectively.”

Loucks will return to the council meeting in January for any questions council has related to the audit. A copy of the report can be found online at the city’s website, www.cityofnewberry.com.

Public Hearings

Five public hearings on zoning were held before council on Tuesday, the first to assign a zoning classification and amend the zoning and future land use map for parcels 399-25 and 399-26 located on Adelaide Street to R6 – Residential.

With no one speaking in favor or opposition of the ordinance, Senn declared the hearing closed.

Public hearing was then held on an ordinance to amend the zoning map for tax map number 342-2-5-17 located at 1606 Wilson Road. With no one speaking in favor or opposition of the proposed ordinance, Senn declared the hearing closed.

Next, public hearing was held on an ordinance to amend the zoning map for tax map number 341-1-2-8 located at 2603 Nance Street and 341-1-2-8/1 located on First Street.

Shernita Jerry spoke in favor of the ordinance as she is the owner and has plans to operate a salon off the property.

A nearby neighbor, Michell Jackson, spoke in opposition of the ordinance with concerns about the neighborhood.

Public hearing was then held on an ordinance to amend the zoning map for tax map number 341-1-24-2 located at 3115 College Street, 341-1-24-3 located at 3101 College Street and 341-1-24-4 located at 1629 First Street. With no one speaking in favor or opposition of the ordinance, Senn declared the hearing closed.

Lastly, a public hearing was held on an ordinance to amend the zoning map for tax map number 341-4-5-7, 341-4-5-12, 341-4-7-7, 341-4-7-8, 341-4-7-9, 341-4-7-10 and 341-4-7-11 located on Radio Street. With no one speaking in favor or opposition to the ordinance, Senn declared the hearing closed.

Old Business

Under old business, an ordinance to annex properties at tax map numbers 399-25 and 399-26 located on Adelaide Street received no motions from council and Senn declared it had failed.

Driggers said the petitioner had informed the city they were not quite prepared to move forward with their site development and were withdrawing their petition to annex at this time.

“If there is no motion that item would die for lack of a motion to proceed,” he said.

Second reading of an ordinance was approved by council Tuesday to amend the zoning map for property located at 1606 Wilson Road. Planning and Development Director Wayne Redfern said the owner was petitioning to rezone the property to NC- Neighborhood Commercial, as recommended by the Newberry Planning Commission. Motion to approve second reading was made by Glasgow and seconded by Holmes.

With a motion by Councilperson DuBose and seconded by Councilperson Edwin Wicker, second reading of an ordinance was approved authorizing and directing the city to enter an intergovernmental agreement. Driggers said this was the agreement between the city and the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) authorizing them to collect fees on the city’s behalf and remit them to them.

Council then passed second reading of an ordinance to amend the business license ordinance to update the class schedule as required by Act 176. This ordinance amends the existing license ordinance and replaces it with the revised, standardized model business license ordinance. It will be effective for the business license year beginning May 1, 2024. Motion was made by Councilperson Holmes and seconded by Councilperson DuBose.

Second reading was also passed of an ordinance to amend the zoning map for properties located at tax map number 341-1-2-8 located on 2603 Nance Street and 341-1-2-8/1 located on First Street. The Newberry Planning Commission recommended a zoning classification of NC – Neighborhood Commercial for the zoning and future land use maps.

Senn inquired what the city’s philosophy was on turning a residential property into a business.

Redfern said that a neighborhood commercial designation was intended to integrate types of businesses such as a salon, doctors office, etc. that support the neighborhood and would be something they could rely on.

“Done properly, it could support the neighborhood and be an asset, and done improperly it could be a detriment,” he said.

Motion to approve second reading was made by Kinard and seconded by Glasgow.

Other items approved by council included second reading of an ordinance to amend the zoning map for tax map number 341-1-24-2 located at 3115 College Street, 341-1-24-3 located at 3101 College Street and 341-1-24-4 located at 1629 First Street. The Newberry Planning Commission recommended a zoning classification of RMX – Mixed Use Residential for the zoning and future land use maps. A motion to approve was made by Holmes and seconded by David Force.

Finally, council passed second reading of an ordinance to amend the zoning map for tax map numbers 341-4-5-7, 341-4-5-12, 341-4-7-7, 341-4-7-8, 341-4-7-9, 341-4-7-10 and 341-4-7-11 located on Radio Street. The Newberry Planning Commission recommended a zoning classification of RMX – Mixed Use Residential for the zoning and future land use maps. Motion to approve was made by Kinard, seconded by Holmes.

New Business

Under new business, Glasgow was nominated to serve as the Mayor Pro Tempore for city council. The nomination was made from DuBose and seconded by Wicker. Following each general election, Senn said state code requires that council elects from its membership a mayor pro tempore for a term of no more than two years.

First reading was passed Tuesday of an ordinance to amend the zoning map for tax map number 341-3-1-5 located at 2433 College Street. The owner has petitioned to reclassify parcels from GC – General Commercial to RMX – Mixed Use Residential. The Newberry Planning Commission recommended a zoning classification of RMX – Mixed Use Residential for the zoning and future land use maps.

Redfern said Newberry college plans to put five to six, three-bedroom townhouses on the property for student housing with a goal of completing them in July. Prior to second reading, council asked Redfern if a conversation could be had with the college on fencing as a buffer between the housing and Nosegay park.

Motion to approve first reading was done by Glasgow and seconded by Wicker.

Council tabled first reading of an ordinance to amend the zoning map for tax map number 341-3-12-2 located on 1508 Evans Street. Owner has petitioned to reclassify parcels from R-10 Low Density Residential to R6 – High Density Residential. The Newberry Planning Commission recommended a zoning classification of R6 – High Density Residential for the zoning and future land use maps.

The majority would like to see plans of what the property owner plans to do with the land prior to first reading. The motion was declared carried following a 5-2 vote of council members, with Glasgow and Kinard voting in opposition.

Other updates

Other updates Tuesday included a report from Boice noting that worker’s comp rates have decreased and general liability rates have increased, but that the new deductible credits have lowered the city’s premium payments. Boice added that leadership and frontline staff training was a priority and that an employee engagement survey would be administered early next year to staff.

Assistant City Manager Jeff Wicker provided council with an update on the progress of the US EPA Brownfield’s Assessment grant and shared that the next task force meeting would be held on Tuesday, December 19 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.

Motion was made by DuBose and seconded by Holmes to authorize the Interim City Manager to enter into the intergovernmental agreement with Newberry County as it relates to the reimbursement of Capital Project Sales Tax expenses.

Also approved Tuesday was a request to authorize the Interim City Manager to execute a settlement agreement and mutual release between the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (PMPA) and the other cities served by PMPA. Motion was made by Glasgow and seconded by Wicker.

In his Interim City Manager’s Report to council, Driggers shared that the city was in its final stages of wrapping up the commercial garbage program, with the new plans for billing to begin in January. Driggers also asked council to consider topics for their strategic planning session to be held January 23-24.

Newberry City Council will meet again on Tuesday, January 9 at 7 p.m.