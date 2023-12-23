NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Library System recently announced the addition of the Vietnam War Collection to their holdings. The Vietnam War Collection is sponsored by Vets With A Mission Executive Director Charles Ward.

Vets With A Mission, founded in 1989 by veterans of the Vietnam War, will end its humanitarian programs and projects in Vietnam and its service to Vietnam veterans in December of 2023. The Library said they are fortunate to receive the organization’s collection, which contains about 300 new items. These are primarily non-fiction books interspersed with some media, they said.

The information covered in the collection is extensive and varied. The items include books about military supplies and equipment, logistics, strategy and major battles. The collection covers the politics of the war and its aftermath. There is a fine selection of biographies and memoirs from both the American and Vietnamese perspectives. In addition to the works on the progression of the Vietnam War and the events leading to it, there is a section of books dedicated to the culture and history of Vietnam.

The Library said they welcome this collection both in recognition of the United States veterans who served their country and to provide the community of Newberry County resources for understanding our country’s history. A

ll items in the Vietnam War Collection are currently on the shelves at the Newberry Branch and are available for checkout