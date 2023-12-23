NEWBERRY — The Newberry Soil & Water Conservation District & Keep Newberry County Beautiful hosted its Annual Awards Banquet on November 30, 2023, at the Country Club of Newberry.

The banquet shares programs and accomplishments with our affiliate members, local and state leaders, and business partners. Some of the programs include our 22nd annual Camp Conservation, Cigarette Litter Prevention Program, Movie Night, Scholarships totaling $4000 to students from or attending schools in Newberry, educational programs, and Litter prevention efforts in Newberry County.

Awards:

Keep Newberry County Beautiful Volunteer of the Year – Samsung Newberry. They’ve participated in multiple roadside litter pick up events with over 30 volunteers and they are participants of the Cigarette Litter Prevention Program.

Business Affiliate of the Year- ISE Newberry, for partnering with NSWCD through a Conservation Easement.

Willie B. Piester Conservationist of the Year- Since 1961, this award is presented to a landowner who makes an effort to sustain environmental practices to their business. This year’s winner: Mt Bethel Farm (Rhonda & Jamie Johnson) of Newberry.

We enjoyed a wonderful presentation about recycling and gardening programs from our Guest speaker, Larry Cook, Director of Sustainability from the University of South Carolina.

Bill & Frans restaurant catered a delicious buffet dinner. Thanks to our sponsors for donating door prizes.

If you would like more information about how to become an affiliate member of the Conservation District or to learn about our programs, visit us at www.newberryswcd.com or www.keepnewberrybeautiful.com.