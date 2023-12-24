We may not know the exact time Jesus was born, but this time of the year we celebrate His birth.

The true message of Christmas is a thought Christians embrace year round and often share with unbelievers so they too might be let to accept Jesus as their personal savior.

As Christians we trust our lives to Christ.

God’s love doesn’t depend on how good or bad we are. God’s love is a gift, unmerited and unearned, and it is available to anyone who will accept it.

No matter how wicked or evil a person has been, if they will but acknowledge that Jesus is God’s Son, receive Him as their own personal savior, repent of all their sins and allow His precious Blood to cleanse them. Then they will become a child of God.

Christmas is the ideal time to express love to others. But we should act Christ-like every day of the year.

Matthew 1: 20-21

“But while he thought on these things, behold an angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a dream, saying “Joseph, thou Son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife; for that which is conceived of her is of the Holy Ghost. And she shall forth a son, and thou shall call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins.”