NEWBERRY – Mayor Foster Senn and City of Newberry staff visited Newberry Middle School on Friday for their annual Arbor Day tree planting. Arbor Day marks the beginning of tree planting season.

Climate determines when this is in any given area and South Carolina’s planting season begins in December and ends in March. In other states, Arbor Day is celebrated in April.

Each year, the city typically rotates to a local school to hold the planting ceremony. This year, eight Willow Oak trees were planted at the middle school as part of the city’s goal of establishing a tree canopy in Newberry.

The City of Newberry received funds from the United States Forestry Commission to map a tree canopy in Newberry. The West End area was identified as an area that could use additional trees and working with the middle school, the two groups found areas on the property where trees could be planted, as Newberry Middle School fell within that area.

Senn shared a little history on the Arbor Day holiday and the importance of trees to a community, adding that some of his favorite trees were in downtown Newberry near the Newberry Opera House and that they were able to be enjoyed because someone took the initiative to plant them many years ago.

“Years from now, you’ll be able to drive by and see the growth of the tree you’re planting here today,” he said.