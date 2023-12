NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner, Laura Kneece, identifies driver from November 27th, 2023, single motor vehicle collision that occurred on South Carolina Highway 34 at Skating Rink Road, as 57 years of age, Marcelino Rojas of Newberry. Mr. Rojas was transported to Prisma Health Richland where he was later pronounced on November 29, 2023.

This incident remains under investigation by Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.