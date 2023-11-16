NEWBERRY — Two employees at Kids Unlimited in Prosperity have been arrested due to child endangerment.

The two daycare workers, 27 year old Ericka Sherai’ Jones and 56 year old Serena Caldwell were both fired and received charges after instructing and allowing children to beat each other up. There was a total of 14 children involved, all ranging from the ages of three to four, each being told to hit and push other children.

According to reports, the supervisor and owner were alerted on October 23 after surveillance footage showed two children being taken from one room to another. In the second room, the two children were instructed to beat up the third. Footage also revealed that at least two children were slapped in the face and hit on the head. Allegedly, one of the workers has a video of the incidents on her phone and is facing charges due to it.

Jones faces 14 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and 14 counts of Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child, as well as a $60,000 bond. Caldwell faces 15 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, 15 counts of Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child and has a $56,000 bond. The two have been released as of November 9.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said that although there were no serious injuries, the emotional and psychological trauma caused by the daycare workers isn’t known yet.