NEWBERRY — On Tuesday, November 7, Kraft Heinz presented a check to Newberry County Memorial Hospital’s Oncology/Infusion Department in honor of breast cancer awareness.

This is Kraft Heinz second year supporting the department through fundraising, although they host events that help support the awareness of breast cancer, which can occur in both women and men.

“This year they sold lanyards, socks, earrings, bracelets and pens. They also have a Breast Cancer Walk each year,” said Hospital Director of Marketing Brenda Williams. ”We are truly grateful for their gift to the hospital to support our Oncology/Infusion Department. We want to thank all of the employees of Kraft Heinz for their kindness and support.”