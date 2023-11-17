Home Features Community Prosperity spooktacular Halloween FeaturesCommunity Prosperity spooktacular Halloween Staff Report - November 17, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Staff Report ❮ ❯ PROSPERITY — The town of Prosperity held their Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat on Tuesday, October 31. Hundreds came out to the town square to collect candy, show off incredible costumes and enjoy the holiday night. View Comments Newberry overcast clouds enter location 65.7 ° F 66.7 ° 63 ° 76 % 1.8mph 97 % Fri 72 ° Sat 75 ° Sun 68 ° Mon 71 ° Tue 64 °