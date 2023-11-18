NEWBERRY — As the Newberry Opera House celebrates an enduring legacy of 25 years as a cultural cornerstone of the Midlands, it extends an open invitation to the community to join them in a global day of giving — GivingTuesday, scheduled for November 28.

For a quarter of a century, the Opera House has stood as a symbol of culture and tradition, enriching the community through the performing arts. This iconic venue firmly believes in the power of the stage to cultivate imagination, nurture empathy, and enrich humanity. The stories told, the experiences created, and the diverse perspectives shared serve as a testament to Newberry Opera House’s unwavering commitment to the arts.

NOH’s mission is rooted in enhancing the economic development of Newberry and making the arts accessible to all. Through programs like Newberry Arts For All (NAFA), free outdoor community concerts, STEAM camps and more, Newberry Opera House fosters creativity and inspires a lifelong love for the arts among people of all ages.

To continue this mission, Newberry Opera House joins the worldwide GivingTuesday movement, humbly requesting support from the community. Donations can be made conveniently through the website, www.NewberryOperaHouse.com, by mail, or in person at the Box Office. Every contribution empowers the Opera House to sustain its cultural and economic significance within Newberry while providing valuable educational opportunities that benefit the entire community, ensuring that the arts remain vibrant and accessible.

Anne Pinckney Smith, Executive Director of Newberry Opera House, expresses her gratitude, saying, “We who steward the Opera House express our sincere thanks for your continued investment in this beloved institution. Together, we will continue to nurture the arts, enrich lives and strengthen the bonds of our community.”

Join Newberry Opera House on November 28 for GivingTuesday and be part of a global movement that celebrates the arts and generosity. Together, let’s make a difference.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Thank you for investing in YOUR Newberry Opera House!