NEWBERRY — On Saturday, November 11, Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA) hosted its Seventh Annual Veterans Day Luncheon in Newberry, reaffirming its commitment to recognize and honor the service of local veterans.

After saluting veterans at the Newberry’s Veterans Day Parade, SEHA held a drive-thru luncheon event at the local Veterans’ Affairs Office, providing 670 meals to veteran families who attended the event. In addition to the drive-thru, there was also some outdoor seating for veterans and families who wished to enjoy their meal onsite.

“Every year, we look forward to this event to show our commitment and appreciation for those who gave so much,” said Daniel Grove, Head of Human Resources at Samsung Electronic Home Appliances America. “Veterans hold a special place in our community, our company, and our hearts. We look forward to continuing our efforts and showing the local community how important they are to the success at Samsung.”

Since their arrival in 2017, Samsung has looked for ways to enhance the lives, experiences and opportunities for military communities in Newberry, working closely with organizations like the American Legion and the Freedom and Hope Foundation.

“We are so grateful for Samsung and the continued commitment they’ve made to veterans across the Newberry community,” said Raleigh Hickman, Director of Veteran Affairs in Newberry County. “This veterans celebration is truly a highlight of the year and means so much to our veterans and their families.”