NEWBERRY — Continuing a beloved tradition, Newberry College will perform the Christmas portion of G.F. Handel’s sacred oratorio “Messiah” and invites the community to be part of the magic.

The concert, given by the Newberry College Singers and Newberry Chamber Orchestra, is set for Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Wiles Chapel on the college campus. Experienced singers from the area are invited to participate in the performance.

“I don’t know of any better way to ring in the holiday season than with Handel’s ‘Messiah’ and the collaboration between college and community makes it all the more special,” said Dr. Chris Sheppard, chair of the Department of Music.

Rehearsals will be held Sunday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Nov. 19, from 4 – 5:30 p.m., with a dress rehearsal on Monday, Nov. 27, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The group will sing choruses from the oratorio including “And the glory of the Lord,” “O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion,” “For unto us a child is born,” “Glory to God in the highest,” and “Hallelujah.” Participants are asked to provide their own scores, Schirmer or VanCamp editions, but there are a limited number of copies available for use.

To participate as a singer, submit the free registration form at sites.google.com/view/2023messiah. With questions, please contact Dr. Jonathan Hall at Jonathan.Hall@newberry.edu or 803-321-5634.