NEWBERRY — It is finally homecoming time for Newberry College! The Wolves(3-3, 2-2 SAC) return back to Setzler Field to face off against the Catawba Bulldogs (3-3, 1-2 SAC). The game will kickoff at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday but be sure to get there early for to enjoy the homecoming festivities.

As for the action on the gridiron, this will be the 50th game between the two teams with the Wolves having a 28-21 record in the series. Both teams are sitting at .500 for the season and are coming off losses in their previous match-up.

The Wolves lost their second consecutive game after they suffered a 17-34 road loss to Barton on last Saturday. It was also their first road loss of the season. They struggled on both sides of the ball. Their offense struggled to put up points yet again. The defense gave up 20 points in the second quarter, 17 points in the fourth quarter and 412 total yards of offense.

The rushing attack has been the one bright spot to the Wolves’ offense this season. Trakell Murray and Dwayne Wright have both rushed for over 350 yards this season in six games. They will be both be the key to get the Wolves’ season back on track.

The Bulldogs will enter Saturday’s contest averaging 28.3 points per game and 418.3 total yards per game. This team loves to air out, averaging 284.8 passing yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Preston Brown has thrown for 1709 yards and 16 touchdowns with a 58.6 completion percentage.

Brown also has been spreading the ball around very well to his play makers this season. The Bulldogs have four players with at least 200 yards receiving. Jordan Mitchell and Bo Pryor are the top pass catchers so far this season. Pryor leads the team with 597 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Mitchell is second on the team with 412 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

As much as the Bulldogs’ offense has been successful this season, their defense is quite the opposite. They enter Saturday’s game allowing 25.3 points per game and 328.2 yards per game.

The Wolves will need to generate pressure from their defensive line and run the ball effectively to secure a homecoming win.

