NEWBERRY — Summer Memorial Lutheran Church met at Mollohan Park on October 1, 2023 to celebrate A Blessing of the Animals. Pastor Rebecca Wicker blessed Sargent Will Boukinight and K9 Partner Kira.

Along with congregation members and visitors of the human and animal kind. Fun was had enjoying all of Gods creations.

Summer Memorial Lutheran Church would like to make Blessing of the Animals an annual event and they ask the community to come out to the next one!