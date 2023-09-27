NEWBERRY – The Newberry Fire Department is celebrating 150 years on Saturday, September 30, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The celebration will take place at The Newberry Museum.

Speakers will include past fire chiefs and the South Carolina Firefighters Association’s historian Chief Carter Jones. There will be a commemorative coin presentation to active and retired city firefighters and the department’s ladder truck and 1917 fire engine will be on display for the community to view.

“It’s a great way to let the community meet and greet our firefighters,” Fire Chief Gene Shealy said.

Shealy said another aspect of the event is thanking active and retired firefighters for their service and recognizing those that passed before them.

For those firefighters that have passed away, the event will include a ringing of the bell ceremony.

“It’s just a special moment of those who came before us,” Shealy said.

In partnership with The Newberry Museum, an exhibit featuring unique artifacts is planned for the museum beginning on that Saturday. Steven Knapp, the museum’s executive director says the exhibit features original fire nozzles and hose reels, helmet badges, the 1911 championship trophy from the state hose wagon race and more.

With October being Fire Prevention Month, Shealy said the department would have coloring books, stickers, pencils and kids fire helmets to hand out to those attending. Newberry County First Steps will also be present to provide free children’s books to families.

“This is our way of saying thank you to the community for their support of the fire department,” Shealy said. “We’re excited to celebrate.”