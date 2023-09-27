NEWBERRY — In 2021, 48,183 people committed suicide, or 19 people per 100,000 nationwide. 1.70 million people attempted suicide and were treated for self-induced harm. 868 of those people who did kill themselves were South Carolinians. That’s 16.27 people per 100,000, with rates that go higher every year.

On the statewide level, suicide is the twelfth leading cause of death, but for those between the ages of 10-34 years old, it is the third leading cause. There is no doubt that there is a mental health crisis in the country, but it is important to remember that depression and suicide don’t just affect the younger generations. Nationwide, the rates are highest for those between the ages 0f 75-84 and older, at a rate of 22 people per 100,000.

In South Carolina, 66.21% of communities do not have enough mental health providers to serve residents according to federal guidelines, while also having very loose laws requiring suicide prevention and education. For example, there are no laws requiring 988 (the suicide prevention hotline number) infrastructure or a law requiring a prevention committee. Schools k-12 and colleges are not legally required to provide suicide prevention awareness and education, nor do they have to have any prevention or intervention policies.

There are also no state laws requiring health insurance plans to include mental health and substance abuse services at no extra cost when compared to other medical issues. Furthermore, mental health and medical professionals are not required by law to be trained in suicide prevention and intervention. There is no legally required annual or regular training, let alone even a one-time training. Luckily, some school personnel are required to be trained in suicide prevention, although it is not legally required to be an annual training.

With a mental health crisis that worsens by the year and a state with lackluster laws, suicide prevention falls onto the shoulders of everyday people. Fortunately, an overwhelming majority of Americans believe that suicide can be prevented. Starting the conversation about depression and suicide is an important step in ending the stigmatization and the beliefs that are associated with those who attempt or commit suicide. Those who commit suicide are not weak or giving up, nor is it selfish. It is their own life. They have their reasons as to why they feel the way they do. Stigmatizing suicide only makes it harder for those struggling to reach out for help.

Starting the conversation allows for those who suffer from thoughts and desires to openly talk about it, allowing for them to seek or receive the help they need, even if that help is just someone who will listen. Being there for friends and family is a huge help, especially if you know they struggle with depression or have been going through a rough time. Checking in on those who have depression is an important step in reminding them that they are not alone and are cared for. Simple gestures, such as a smile or a greeting, can go a long way as well.

Other ways to help prevent suicide are by calling or texting the prevention hotline at 988. The hotline can be reached 24/7 if you, a loved one, or even a stranger is in the midst of a crisis. 911 can also be called, although it is important to tell them as much detail as possible, especially if weapons are involved. With firearms being the cause of 65% of suicides in S.C., police involvement can escalate the situation and even lead to “suicide by cop” if 911 is not given as much detail as possible.

Warning signs don’t always mean someone is suicidal, but that does not change the fact that when a friend or family member begins expressing the signs, you need to check in on them. Signs include:

• Feeling like a burden.

• Being isolated and withdrawing from others.

• Increased anxiety.

• Feeling trapped or in unbearable pain with no way out.

• Increased substance use.

• Looking for a way to access lethal means.

• Increased anger or rage.

• Extreme mood swings.

• Expressing hopelessness.

• Sleeping too little or too much.

• Talking or posting about about death or wanting to die.

• Making plans for suicide.

• Giving away prized possessions.

Risk factors can come from anywhere, but most often come from stressors in life. These can include financial, relationship (platonic and/or romantic), legal, or mental health struggles. Some people spend their whole lives dealing with thoughts of suicide, some feel it more depending on the time of year and others feel it when they are at their lowest. Anyone can struggle with depression and thoughts of suicide at any time. It is important to reach out if you or someone you know is struggling in life.

For those who are currently struggling with idealizations of suicide, remember that you are not alone and there is always someone you can reach out to for help. As hard as it may be, reaching out to family and friends or mental health professionals will get you the help you deserve. There is always a reason to keep going, even if it is the next episode of a show or the next book from your favorite author. Your reasons to keep going are yours, not for someone else.

Remember to reach out to loved ones and treat people kindly since you never know what someone is going through. A simple gesture and some kind words can go a long way when someone is struggling with mental health.

If you or a loved one has depression and is thinking about suicide, call or text the suicide prevention hotline at 988 or call friends and family. You are not alone and there is always someone willing to help.