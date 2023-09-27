NEWBERRY — Newberry High School varsity volleyball suffers another defeat at home on Tuesday evening after falling 3-0 to Abbeville.

The lady Bulldogs were jumped on early by the lady Panthers in the first set and ending falling 25-9. They then bounced back to put up a better fight in the second set but still fell short 25-20.

Then, the lady Bulldogs got down 13-2 in the third set and had no answer. They fell 25-11 in the third set and lost the match. Asia Brown and Syrenity Trapp played well on the defensive end for the Bulldogs but their offense struggled.

The lady Bulldogs now have an overall record of 3-8 on the season and are 1-3 in region play. Despite another home loss, two of their three wins this season were at home.

Head coach Mary Ayres knows her team may be a long shot of making the playoffs but still wants to use this season as a building block for the future. The young squad only have two seniors on the roster.

“I encourage them to get better every game. Take a loss and turn it into a positive. At practice, we talk about what we did well, our stats for that game and come back to do better the next time out. I try to get them to improve every game,” said Ayres.

The Bulldogs(3-8,1-3) will be on the road to face Ninety-Six (12-5,4-1) for a region 2A-4 match-up.

