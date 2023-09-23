NEWBERRY — Hailing from the Great Plains of Lincoln, Nebraska, enchanting folk/Americana trio, The Wildwoods, are excited to perform at Newberry Opera House on Sunday, October 1st, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets available at: NewberryOperaHouse.com

The Wildwoods are an enchanting Folk/Americana trio based in Lincoln, Nebraska, whose flowing songwriting tandem has been praised by Paste Magazine as “focused and charmingly human”. The Wildwoods’ delicate melodies and descriptive lyrics come from nature, love, experiences from the road and growing up in Nebraska.

The band released their debut album, “Sweet Nostalgia,” followed by a duo EP, “Birdie & Goose,” in 2017, and quickly established themselves as a creative, harmonious and instrumental force in their local music scene. Since then, The Wildwoods have released two full-length records, “Across A Midwest Sky” (2019) and “Foxfield Saint John” (2023), as well as a handful of singles including “Little Home” (2020) and “Like My Old Man” (2021) and have supported touring acts such as Elephant Revival, Arts Fishing Club, The Accidentals, The Way Down Wanderers and Jamie Wyatt.

Along with performing several Sofar concerts in cities such as London, Brooklyn and St. Louis, as well as a European tour in 2019. The group has performed at several festivals including: Summerfest, The Nebraska Folk and Roots Festival, Wakarusa and the Flatwater Music Festival.

In 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022, The Wildwoods were nominated by the Omaha Arts and Entertainment Awards as a top Americana/Folk artist in Nebraska and in 2022 they were named “Best Band” by the Lincoln Journal Star’s ‘Lincoln’s Choice Awards’. The group’s musical momentum continues into 2023 by placing as a top 3 finalist, with more than 1,000 submissions from around the world, in the Gems in The Rough contest, hosted by popular YouTube channel GemsOnVHS. The band’s most recent release, “Foxfield St. John” (February 2023), has cultivated a sophisticated and captivating sound to their well crafted songs and musicianship.

Comprised of husband and wife team Noah (guitar) and Chloe Gose (violin), as well as Andrew Vaggalis (bass), The Wildwoods draw inspiration from a wide range of influences including the styles of: Watchhouse, The Decemberists, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Peter, Paul, & Mary, Nickel Creek, Joni Mitchell and Gregory Alan Isakov. The folk/Americana trio work to harmoniously and delicately blend their voices to create a sound so nostalgic that you may find yourself dreaming and longing for those sweet memories from your former days.

The following is what press had to say about The Wildwoods:

“I appreciate the mixed elements of this track that make it feel both old-fashioned and brand new. The vocals steal the show on this one, certainly. The organic feeling of the way the vocals connect really makes the track stand out. Call it what you will, this is a meaningful, beautiful, and powerful track. It rolls the classics into a succinct and modern sound.”

— Greg Jones – Ear to the Ground Music

“The young songwriting tandem of Chloe and Noah Gose harmonize like something out of the Depression Era, fitted with a certain weight yet warmly and triumphantly capable of lifting hearts regardless.”

— Andrew Stellman – Hear Nebraska

“The Wildwoods know exactly what kind of music they want to make. It’s not often we hear a sound this focused. Their singular brand of folk-pop riles up images of young love, innocence, unbridled joy, and the occasional heartbreak. But even the heartbreaks are lined in a comfy flannel of bright, braided colors and cast out upon the backdrop some might call “the bright side of things.” Take your car out to the longest, loneliest country road you can find and put this band on. Bring a friend or go alone; either way, you’ll find yourself reminiscing on the good times and finding peace with the bad ones.”

— Landon Kuhlmann – Paste Magazine & Daytrotter