NEWBERRY — City Councilwoman Jackie Holmes has signed up to run for reelection for the City Council District 5 seat.

She is surrounded by her family members, coworkers, friends, sorority sisters, military friends, community members from District 5 and well-wishers.

Councilwoman Holmes is excited about the upcoming election, which will give her opportunities that she didn’t have when she ran 2020, due to COVID-19. It was such an amazing moment for Councilwoman Holmes, as she looks forward to continuing to serve her constituents in District 5.

The election will be held on November 7, 2023.