NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry is mourning the loss of Lieutenant Michael Wood of the City of Newberry Police Department after his passing on Wednesday, July 26.

Wood, 48, served the department and the community for 20 years, starting his career in 2003. In 2006, he was promoted to the rank of corporal, sergeant in 2008, and in 2017, he was promoted to lieutenant.

During his time as an officer, Wood was awarded with the Amazingly Dependable Person Award by Police Chief Kevin Goodman for his willingness to volunteer when short-staffed and his dedication to the community. Wood also received the Life-Saving Award on the behalf of City of Newberry Police Department, after Wood used CPR while responding to a call.

Members of the department said that Wood was dedicated to serving the residents of Newberry, always ready and willing to take on the next call.

“He’s been a dedicated officer, devoted to serving the citizens of Newberry,” Goodman said. “He will be greatly missed.”

On behalf of the City of Newberry and the Newberry City Council, Mayor Foster Senn gave his condolences to Wood’s friends and family, saying that he was an excellent officer and was admired and respected.

“I enjoyed seeing Lieutenant Wood at many events and always appreciated our friendship,” Senn said. “He was so dedicated to the Newberry community and to a job he loved.”

Former Chief Roy McClurkin said that Wood was a committed family man and committed to serving Newberry.

“Mike had a heart of gold and was committed to his family, his commitment to serve the citizens of this city and he always did his job with dedication and professional integrity. He will truly be missed,” said McClurkin.

Wood was responding to a call when he and the driver of a tractor trailer collided at the intersection of S.C. 359 and S.C. 34, on July 26. Wood’s passed after being transported to the hospital by EMS.

Governor Henry McMaster ordered all flags to be kept at half staff until the funeral services were finished on July 31.

The City of Newberry Police Department requested that the community keep Woods and his family and friends in their thoughts as they move through this tragedy.

A memorial police vehicle has been set up in front of the department for the community to stop and pay their respects.

