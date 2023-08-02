LITTLE MOUNTAIN — One of South Carolina’s oldest folk festivals, hosted in Little Mountain, the Little Mountain Reunion, returns August 4 and 5.

“It started as a reunion for Newberry College in the 1800s,” Little Mountain Mayor Jana Jayroe said. “It has grown since then, it’s one of South Carolina’s oldest folk festivals. We have been, through the years, through different transitions. Last year was our first year back since COVID-19, so we’re super excited.”

The two-day festival begins Friday, 6:00 p.m., with food and beer trucks, vendors, and at 7:30 p.m., a live country performance by Noel Linder and The Bank Walkers.

Saturday starts early at 7:00 a.m. with the Glen Shealy Memorial Fun Run.

“Saturday, we start in the morning with a 5K and fun run and walk,” Jayroe said. “He started the race, but died tragically in a tractor accident. So, his widow and friends have carried it on.”

All proceeds from the run goes towards scholarships given to Mid-Carolina High School seniors. Other funds, such as the proceeds made from the barbecue lunch, will be given to the Mid-Carolina Marching Band program.

“Last year, we were super excited. We were able to do three scholarships. We try to have everything that goes on, we pour all the money into the community one way or another,” said Jayroe.

At 9:00 a.m., the car show will start, followed by the opening of craft vendors and the start of the parade at 9:30. The parade is starting earlier than in previous years in hopes of beating the heat, Jayroe said. Then, at 10:30 a.m., there will be speeches from the state senator and representative, as well as from Leon F. Fulmer Jr. and Beverly S. Martin, the two republican candidates for the open seat on Newberry County Council.

“I asked them to come and talk about why they’re running and what they hope they’ll be able to achieve if they are elected to office,” said Jayroe. “Senator Cromer will give us an update on various activities going on and various laws being passed. I think Representative White will be doing the same, afterwards.”

Following their speeches, officials will meet with the crowd for one-on-one questions and hearing opinions on laws or events going on both in Newberry and across the state. Another band will preform following the speeches.

“After that, we have a band starting and that will be Forty Mile Detour, and that’s an Americana band from Charleston,” said Jayroe.

2:30 p.m. marks the start of the Cornhole Tournament, which is expected to last two to three hours. After which, Cash Money Experience, an R&B/blues/Motown group, will start their show as the final event of the festival.

“They call themselves Cash Money Experience, and they are an experience,” Jayroe said. “I mean, halfway through the show, people are doing conga lines and singing along. It’s a show plus a show. They are great.”

With car shows and parades, food and entertainment, drinks and games, Little Mountain Reunion will have fun and games for everyone.

Reach Orion Griffin @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.