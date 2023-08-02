WINNIPEG, Canada — Newberry College women’s golf coach Charles Van Horn will be participating in the 2023 World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg, July 31-August 2.

Van Horn will be playing in a three-day golf tournament at Elmhurst Golf and Country Club, Bridges Golf Course and Breezy Bend Country Club.

Van Horn’s tee time will be at 9:30 a.m. (CDT) at Elmhurst Golf and Country Club in Springfield, Manitoba.

Held bi-annually, the World Police and Fire Games is an Olympic-style competition with more than 8,500 athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters and police officers from more than 50 countries across the world. These athletes compete in more than 60 unique sports. Founded and hosted several times in the United States, past host countries include Australia, Canada, China, Northern Ireland, Spain and Sweden.

The results will be posted at https://www.wpfg2023.com/golf at the end of the games on August 6.