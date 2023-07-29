Cyclists getting massages after day one of the Ride to End ALZ South Carolina at Newberry College.

NEWBERRY — Over 400 cyclists came through Newberry County on July 14, stopping at Newberry College, during the 255-mile journey for Ride to End ALZ South Carolina. The three-day ride began in Simpsonville and ended in Charleston; Newberry was the stop for the first day of the journey.

Riders were raising money for Alzheimer’s research, care and support through the Alzheimer’s Association and the goal of $1,000,000 was already exceeded on the first day of the ride.

“This year is our biggest ride ever, over 400 cyclists on our group ride on the roads and we have already raised over $1.1 million dollars, our goal was one million and we blew through it this week,” said Beth Sulkowski, vice president of communications at Alzheimer’s Association, South Carolina Chapter. “We are one of six nationwide cycling destination events, but ours is the longest running as we’ve been doing this for 15 years.”

As previously stated, this year over 400 cyclists took part and Sulkowski added that about 80 or so riders took part virtually (doing the same mileage but at home or at the gym). This year, there were a few riders from Newberry, including Michael Shannon, Chad Jenkins and Paris Braye.

For Braye, this was the first time she participated in the 255-mile journey.

“The ride was very tough and challenging, and it was really hard to get ready for, but I know it’s nothing compared to what families and people have to go through with Alzheimer’s disease,” she said.

This journey has been stopping in the City of Newberry for years and has become a tradition within the community. Sulkowski said that the journey cannot be done in one day and they look for stopping points that are not in super traffic congestion areas that will make it unsafe for their riders.

“Newberry is a natural fit, we ride through South Carolina back roads, leaving from Simpsonville, this was a great choice for us. Back in the day, when we had 15 to 100 riders, we stopped at the Hampton Inn, now we take over multiple hotels, plus two of the dorms here at Newberry College,” she said.

Sulkowski added that the college has been gracious in helping them expand and create a nice community vibe at the end of the first day of the ride.

“We sit out in the shade in the common area, and everyone has a good time,” she said.

Likewise, Sulkowski said the City of Newberry is very welcoming to riders, particularly the ones who stay off campus who enjoy the downtown area.

One component of the 255-mile journey Sulkowski said is one of the biggest challenges for an open road event is safety.

“We rely on our cyclists to obey the rules of the road, for motor vehicle drivers to do the same and respect the space and safety of our drivers,” she said. “It can be challenging at the beginning, but the range of speed is anywhere from 12 miles an hour to 23 miles an hour, so they spread out over the course of the day. We encourage our riders not to take up the road so everyone can share the road.”

At the end of the three-day ride, Ride to End ALZ South Carolina raised $1,259,808.21, according to their website.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.