NEWBERRY — Newberry Electric Cooperative hosted a Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, July 20, as a way to thank both Newberry and South Carolina’s law enforcement divisions.

“We just want to take the opportunity to appreciate all our law enforcement agencies, not only in Newberry County, but we have SLED here, State Transport Police, S.C. Highway Patrol. You know, they have a hard job,” Keith Avery, president of the Newberry Electric Cooperative, said.

Each department was given a check of $1,000 as a donation to be used for equipment or whatever needs the department needs fulfilled, alongside a Lowcountry boil lunch.

“We wanted to make sure that we let them know that we appreciate them,” Avery said. “It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ from Newberry Electric Cooperative.”

