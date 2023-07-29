NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s golf team finished the 2022-23 scholastic year ranked number one in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) in team GPA. The Wolves finished the scholastic year with a 3.795 grade point average.

That mark placed them number 11 nationally in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association for the All-Scholar team GPA award.

The Wolves had nine athletes in the SAC Commissioners honor roll in the 2022-23 season. The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is rewarded to players who maintain a 3.30 GPA throughout the school year.