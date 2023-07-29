NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Memorial Hospital recently awarded their second quarter DAISY Award to Alexis Shealy, RN.

Shealy is a nurse in the medical/surgical unit and was nominated for the DAISY Award by one of her patients. The patient wrote the following in her nomination letter:

“I would like to nominate Alexis Shealy. I recently had a stay at Newberry County Memorial Hospital here in South Carolina, I experienced one of their best nurses. Overall, my stay there was nice, and I had some nice nurses. However, one of their nurses did an outstanding job when she provided care for me. She showed so much care and compassion. From walking me through every medicine that she was giving me, new medicines, old medicines, my IV medicines that she administered all of them. She has so much confidence in doing her job. The care she provided was outstanding. I was inpatient due to dehydration, renal failure and some types of gastritis issues. She knew when I was going to have a spell of vomiting, she could tell as if she did this for five or so years; she jumped right into action. I ended up needing some pain medicine while she was my nurse and I also needed something for nausea. So, upon Alexis administering my medicine, explaining to me what it was and any symptoms that I may have. I was in so much pain and she showed so much compassion, she stood with me in my room and talked to me through the pain. She made sure that the first nausea medicine she gave me worked. When it didn’t, she quickly sprang into action to get me something else ordered from my doctor. As my stay went on, I got better and was able to sit up in the chair and didn’t need the IV fluids and I was just there for observation at that point. Alexis still made it a point to peep her head in my room every time she walked by, just to make sure I was okay. No other nurse did that during my stay. As we were talking and she was walking me through some of my diabetic medicine that I was getting like insulin, for example, I asked her how long she had been nursing and before she answered, I told her that she was so confident in her job and that it made me very comfortable knowing that she had so much confidence. She never second guessed herself at all. I wrote all that to say Alexis not only is very confident in her job, but she is also one of the best nurses that I experienced during my five-day stay at Newberry Hospital. I would have never guessed that she had only been nursing for a short time. Alexis deserves a nomination for the DAISY Award. She is certainly in the right field of work, she has a great bedside manner, shows concern for all of her patients, and also answers any questions or concerns that the family has without any problems. I would like to hope that she will stay with Newberry Hospital for the long term. Newberry Hospital needs more nurses like her. Confident, caring, passionate about her job. I was totally blessed for Alexis to be my nurse for three of my five-day stay. A big thank you to wonderful nurses like her.”

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way. Nomination’s may be made by patients, family members, physicians and staff:

https://www.newberryhospital.org/patients-visitors/patient-information/daisy-award-nominations.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.