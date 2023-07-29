Hello Summer! As we dive into the second half of 2023, the Newberry County Young Professionals would like to share with our community a recap of the year so far and a look to our exciting future!

The month of May brought a family-fun event to a new location for NYPs: The Gully Washer Splash Pad! Enjoying a cookout of hot dogs, chips and sno-cones, young and old alike were able to connect and cool off from the summer heat. Two lucky families even won season passes to the Gully Washer Splash Pad in our NYP sponsored giveaway! We highly recommend this hidden gem to the families of Newberry County.

One of the missions of NYP is to support community businesses. During June, we hosted a meet up at Mi Casa Grande, a newly established local Mexican restaurant. They were able to accommodate us in their large group room and the service was fantastic! We highly encourage Newberry residents to check out all the local offerings and businesses around town.

As we look to the future, we have our next social event planned for August 4: “Drinks on the Bricks.” Be ready to meet up in front of the Chamber and make new connections with others from around the county.

We are also preparing to host our third annual NYP Disc Golf Tournament in September. Co-hosted by Robbie Kopp with Thrivent, this event is sure to bring out the competition and prizes! Stay tuned for updates on how to join in the challenge!

We have several exciting events on the horizon, so follow us on social media @newberryp via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to stay up to date on all things Newberry County Young Professionals. Please also let us know you’re interested in supporting or getting involved by emailing newberrycountyyp@gmail.com or reaching out to any of our 2023 board members. Membership is $30 and links to our membership form can be found on our social media sites, and webpage within the Newberry County Chamber’s website: www.newberrycountychamber.com/newberry-county-young-professionals.

We hope to hear from you and see you at an event soon!

Sarah Sprott is the current Vice President for the Newberry County Young Professionals. She has been a part of the organization since 2017 and has previously served as Secretary. Sarah is an educator with the School District of Newberry County and loves being a part of this close knit community.