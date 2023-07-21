PROSPERITY — The Town of Prosperity celebrated their 150th anniversary in style; with everyone dressed in a decade of their choosing, the town had a night of fun with their Sesquicentennial Celebration of Decades.

“What a night of celebrating Prosperity’s sesquicentennial surrounded by town leaders, friends, business owners and supporters. We shared memories and stepped back into time with attendees wearing decade outfits of choice and viewing an iconic video of the town spanning several decades, thanks to the Roscoe Bedenbaugh family,” said Town Administrator Karen Livingston. “The Gin on 391, owned by Pamela and Brett Reeder, hosted the event of the decade in a repurposed dilapidated gin in the heart of town. Thank you, Prosperity, for the memories and the wonderful legacy that continues today.”