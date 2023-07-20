Update: Oscar Washington Davis has been found safe and arrangements are now being made to return him back home!

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the community in locating Oscar Washington Davis, 13, who left his residence sometime during the early morning hours.

Law enforcement are in the area of 4745 S.C. Hwy 395 searching for Washington who is describe as a Black male, 5’4” tall, 115 pounds, wearing a white tee shirt, black shorts, and may be barefoot, he also has red hair.

If anyone see’s or has information on the location of Oscar Davis, call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office 803-321-2222 or 911.