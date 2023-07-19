NEWBERRY – The Newberry College women’s volleyball team will open their 2023 season Sept. 1-2 as they will host the second annual Newberry College Invitational. The Wolves will host Belmont Abbey, Auburn Montgomery, Arkansas Fort Smith and Francis Marion.

The Wolves will then travel to Anderson on Tuesday (Sept. 5) before participating in the Mount Olive Tournament Sept. 8-9.

The Wolves will feature 10 additional home dates, starting with their SAC opener against Lenoir-Rhyne on Sept. 12. In addition to nine SAC match-ups, Newberry will also entertain Converse in a non-conference match on Oct. 28.

The Wolves posted a 14-15 overall record (8-10 SAC) during the 2022 season, partaking in the SAC Postseason Tournament. The Wolves return five players who played in 20 or more matches last season: sophomore DS Kannyn Boyd, senior L/DS Olivia Bradley, sophomore OH Kate Brown, senior OH, Taylor Hall, and sophomore RS Samantha Shaffer.