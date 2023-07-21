Those who love God will keep His commandments, growing more Christlike everyday.

As believes we follow God’s commandments, and people around us will notice a change.

People who spend a lot of time together begin to act alike. Believers who spend special time with Jesus in prayer and in the study of the Word, start to sound and act more like Him.

“And hereby we know Him, if we keep His commandments. He that saith, I know Him, and keepeth not His commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him. But who so keepeth His Word, in him verily is the love of God perfected: hereby know we that are in Him. He that saith he abideth in Him ought himself also so to walk, even as He walked.” 1 John 2: 3-6.

God’s Word will manifest it in the lives of the believers. They will bear fruits of the Spirit.

“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.” Galatians 5: 22-23.

If we obey God’s Word we will show forth His love to others.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.