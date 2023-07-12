NEWBERRY — A golden ice cream scoop is on the line this Saturday (July 15) during the annual Ice Cream Churn-Off at the Grow Newberry Farmers Market, hosted by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

“This annual event has become a favorite; some of the flavors are traditional while others are quite creative,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

The GNFM is in Memorial Park from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in downtown Newberry, adjacent to the Newberry Opera House.

The Ice Cream Churn-Off, sponsored by Farm Bureau-Newberry County, is in its third year.

“One summer we offered an activity as part of the market to make your own individual ice cream by placing the ingredients in a resealable bag and shaking it until it was the desired consistency,” Long said. “While brainstorming ideas, we decided to tie it into either June as Dairy Month or July as Ice Cream Month. We hoped that people would be excited about it, and thus far, it has been a hit.”

Those competing will bring their ready-to-eat ice cream to the center of Memorial Park where tables will be set up with tasting spoons and sample cups in place. Contestants will dip ice cream into the provided cups. Tasters will receive a ticket that they will then use to vote for their favorite.

“The winner will receive a golden ice cream scoop and a prize valued at $100 sponsored by Farm Bureau-Newberry County,” Long said.

It is not too late to sign up for the competition! Those interested in making ice cream for the event can register through the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or call them at 803-276-4274. Anyone and everyone is welcome to be a taster that day.

“Tasters will be offered a ticket at the event that they will use to then vote for their favorite. It is free to participate as a contestant or taster,” Long said.

Long herself is looking forward to trying different ice cream recipes; in years past, there have been flavors all over the spectrum, from vanilla and chocolate to peach and banana. In fact, Long said she enjoys trying some of the more creative flavors.

“All are welcome to participate as a contestant and/or a taster. It is open to all ages and levels of experience,” Long said.

The Grow Newberry Farmers Market will begin at 9 a.m. in Memorial Park and the Ice Cream Churn-Off will begin at 9:30 a.m.

