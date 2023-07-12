NEWBERRY — The Chapin-Newberry American Legion defeated Richland Post 215 12-6 on Thursday, at Newberry College, to close out its regular season.

The win gave C-N a 5-7 regular season record.

Leading hitters for C-N were Brady Yarborough (2-4, 2 RBI), Landon Kahl (2-3, RBI) and Paul Taylor (2 RBI). Pitching C-N to the win were Vincent Santostefano, Liam Davenport and Adam Riefsnyder.

Chapin-Newberry entered the playoffs versus Greer Monday night at North Greenville University. Check back next week for playoff results.