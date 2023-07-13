SOUTH CAROLINA — As temperatures rise and South Carolinians spend more time enjoying private or public pools, lakes, rivers, oceans, hot tubs and splashpads, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reminds residents about the importance of practicing safe swimming.

While DHEC has key roles in water safety – inspecting public pools and hot tubs across the state to ensure quality and safety standards are met and monitoring ocean water and natural swimming areas for harmful bacteria and algal blooms – it’s up to individuals to help keep themselves and their children safe during water activities.

Every day in the United States approximately 11 people die by drowning, and drowning is the leading cause of death in the country for children ages one through four years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In 2020, 89 South Carolinians died because of unintentional drowning. According to DHEC’s Vital Statistics, ages 18 to 19 had the highest rate of death caused by drowning with a rate of 3.8 per 100,000 deaths compared to the state rate of 1.7 per 100,000 for all ages.

“All South Carolina residents and people vacationing in our state have the opportunity to become water safety champions,” said Karilyn Tremblay, DHEC state injury prevention program manager. “Take the time to learn more about safe swimming, drowning prevention and how to call for help. The National Drowning Prevention Alliance explains that we need to use multiple layers of protection to prevent a drowning death.”

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance’s Five Layers of Protection include:

• Barriers and Alarms: Use fences, locked gates and safety covers to restrict access and alarms to alert you to unauthorized access at home pools.

•Supervision: Designate a water watcher at all times.

• Water Competency: Take swim lessons and follow water safety rules.

• Life Jackets: U.S. Coast Guard tested and approved life jackets should be worn by everyone, when in or around open/natural bodies of water, and when boating.

• Emergency Preparation: Learn and practice CPR and be ready to call 911.

The American Red Cross provides free material on water safety including free swim lessons for the whole family.

DHEC can connect residents with support groups, swim lessons and other trained injury prevention specialists. For help organizing a no-cost water safety event at your neighborhood pool, recreation center, daycare or school, contact injury@dhec.sc.gov.

Learn more about safe and healthy swimming at cdc.gov/healthywater.