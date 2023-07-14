NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed Wiebke Strehl, Ph.D., to serve as dean of arts, humanities and social sciences.

Strehl comes to Newberry from Penn State Brandywine, where she has served as director of academic affairs and professor of German since 2020. Before that, she served as dean of humanities and chaired the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at the University of North Carolina at Asheville. She has also taught and served in various capacities in the Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures at the University of South Carolina.

“Dr. Strehl is an experienced educator, leader and manager who understands the deep and meaningful liberal arts roots of Newberry College, and she will be a tireless advocate for our faculty and students,” said Sid Parrish, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs.

In her new role, Strehl will lead Newberry College’s programs in art, criminal justice, English, history, music, political science, psychology, public and nonprofit administration, religion, sociology, Spanish, speech and theatre.

“I am excited and delighted to step into the role of dean of arts, humanities, and social sciences,” said Strehl. “The courses taught in this division are the cornerstones of a well-rounded education. I am looking forward to working with the talented and dedicated faculty and to developing a vision and mission that will move us forward as a division.”

Strehl holds a doctorate and a master’s in German, both from Pennsylvania State University, and a bachelor’s in German and English from Pädagogische Hochschule Flensburg in northern Germany.