SOUTH CAROLINA — With temperatures on the rise, Dominion Energy is offering a few simple ways to conserve energy and manage your energy bill this summer.

“Making simple changes in the summertime to keep your home cool can provide benefits all year long,” said Ginger Greenway, energy conservation program manager for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We suggest starting with easy changes around your home, like thermostat settings and weather stripping. Creating smart energy habits will reduce waste, improve efficiency, and save on your energy bill year-round.”

Follow these five simple energy-saving tips to help manage cooling costs:

• Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher. Save even more by raising the thermostat when away from home. A smart thermostat can automatically increase the temperature to maximize savings.

• Use fans to help cool your home. Using a fan (ceiling fan, box fan, oscillating fan) while increasing the thermostat can lower air conditioning costs up to 14% over the course of the cooling season.

• Adjust drapes and blinds according to the time of day. Keep out heat from the sun by closing blinds and curtains during the day.

• Weather-strip doors and caulk around seams, cracks and openings to keep the hot air out. Reduce air leakage by checking for ductwork leaks or tears. Repair fallen or crushed ductwork to seal leaks. Duct wrap can be used to insulate ductwork that passes through spaces that are not air conditioned.

• Check heating and air conditioning filters regularly. Dirty filters not only increase energy usage, they can also damage an HVAC system.

For more ways to save, including energy conservation programs available to eligible customers, visit DominionEnergySC.com/save.

Higher temperatures can lead to increased energy usage and fluctuating bills. Dominion Energy remains committed to finding options that best fit customers’ budget and needs.

Additionally, Dominion Energy reminds customers to stay safe while working in hot conditions. Drink fluids throughout the day to stay well-hydrated, wear appropriate clothing, and take breaks regularly.