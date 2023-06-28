NEWBERRY — Previously known as First Fridays, the fourth Newberry Shop and Dine this year will occur in downtown Newberry on Friday, June 30, from 3-8 p.m.

A collective effort of the City of Newberry, Newberry Opera House, the Newberry Downtown Development Association (NDDA) and Newberry Arts for All, these events are planned on multiple Fridays beginning in March through October.

This particular Newberry Shop and Dine is unique in that it coincides with the first Red, White and Brew – Craft Beer Walk, hosted by the Newberry Downtown Development Association (NDDA).

Bridget Carey, city tourism and events manager, said the event will take place all the way down Main Street from Nance Street and stopping at Linda Renwick Realty.

Live music is sponsored by the Newberry Opera House and will feature the Marcus Gullen Band in Memorial Park. Food trucks, as well as kids activities, inflatables and more are also planned to be on-site for the community to enjoy downtown.

Hosted by the Newberry Arts Center, this week’s Newberry Shop and Dine also features a Chalk It Up art competition. Those interested in competing can begin creating at 3:00 p.m. and must be finished by 5:30 p.m. The contest is limited to 10 participants/teams, with no age limit for participating.

Chalk will be provided by the arts center for creating within a 5×5 section on Main Street. To register, those interested must contact the arts center by Friday, June 30 at 2 p.m. There is no cost.

Be on the lookout for the Newberry Shop and Dine flags on Main Street. The flags will be put up the Wednesday before the event to let the public know the event is coming up.

More Shop and Dine events are planned for the upcoming Fridays of September 8 and October 6.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.