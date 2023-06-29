NEWBERRY — The South Atlantic Conference announced on Friday that 2,886 student-athletes were named to the 2022-23 SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Two-hundred seventy-six of those student-athletes compete at Newberry College, the third most among members of the league.

To be eligible for inclusion on the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, student-athletes must have competed in a sponsored championship sport and maintained a GPA of 3.30 or higher throughout the academic year.

“On behalf of the entire South Atlantic Conference, I want to express how extremely proud we are of the hard work and dedication these student-athletes put in the classroom and in their athletic arena.” said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz.

Visit www.newberrywolves.com for the complete list.